Is Argentina's Central Bank Really About to Put Lionel Messi on the 1000-Peso Note?
1-MIN READ

Is Argentina's Central Bank Really About to Put Lionel Messi on the 1000-Peso Note?

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 10:13 IST

Argentina

Argentina central bank's proposal to put Messi on the 1000-peso note was made in jest. (Photo: Instagram/@leomessi)

Argentina central bank's proposal to put Messi on the 1000-peso note was made in jest. (Photo: Instagram/@leomessi)

Did the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina really propose putting Lionel Messi on the 1000-peso banknotes after the FIFA World Cup feat? Here's what we know.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a spectacular victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and currently, he is the moment. After Argentina’s win, many media reports claimed that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina had proposed putting Messi’s face on their 1000-peso banknote. Financial daily El Financiero has reported that the proposal was made jokingly by officials at the central bank. As cited by Daily Mail, the El Financiero report said that the proposal had been made to mark the Argentine side’s 4-2 win over France in the penalty shootout at the World Cup on December 18.

The central bank officials reportedly started working on ideas even before the Messi show that went down at the FIFA World Cup final. But the report adds that the proposal to put Messi’s picture on the 1000-peso note was made “jokingly". However, it said that the “most enthusiastic directors" like Lisandro Cleri, a supporter of Boca Juniors, and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente, agreed that such a design would awaken the collective spirit of Argentines.

On social media, mock-up images of a banknote featuring Messi surfaced.

While this proposal is in jest, Argentine players have tipped their hats to Messi with their jerseys. Messi’s heated exchange of words with Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, following the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture, became a big talking point. Messi, after the game, had labelled Weghorst as ‘Bobo,’ meaning silly. “What are you looking at, silly? Go over there,” Messi had said after the thrilling World Cup quarter-final encounter.

Messi’s words went viral in no time and the Argentina football team, after winning their third World Cup title, decided to relieve the moment by printing Messi’s remarks on t-shirts. Argentina footballers were recently spotted in jerseys which featured the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker’s now-famous lines.

first published:December 24, 2022, 10:13 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 10:13 IST
