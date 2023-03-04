Use of LPG stoves at home for cooking is quite common across India. More and more households are adopting LPG cylinders for cooking and giving up the traditional methods of using firewood due to health reasons. Using firewood posed many health issues due to the smoke and LPG stoves are considered a safer option. Now, a new study has suggested that using gas stoves for cooking also pose significant health risks.

A recent study by Australian scientists found that cooking gas emissions significantly influence children developing asthma. One in every eight occurrences of childhood asthma in the United States, or 12.7% of all cases, is caused by gas stove pollutants. This research was carried out by academics from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

Associate Professor Donna Green, Chief Investigator of the Digital Grid Futures Institute at UNSW Sydney, said that we’re right to be worried about the pollution emitted by gas stoves.

“We cook frequently on our stoves. That means you are getting a regular dose of air pollutants quite close to your face, and that’s not good. And we now have alternatives that are much safer and better for the environment,” Professor Donna Green said.

“When we use gas to prepare meals we are immediately concerned with the pollution because it is located quite close to where we breathe—near our nose. This isn’t good, and we need to find a replacement right away. It’s important to be away from gas for cooking. Gas is a fossil fuel that must also be stopped from being burned,” She clarified that when we burn gas, we are actually burning methane. As a result, the combination of nitrogen and oxygen produces nitro oxides, which are dangerous particles.

Scientists claim that the harmful particles released by this gas not only harm the lungs in several ways but also enter the bloodstream. The risk of serious illnesses including cancer, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease can increase as a result. Researchers are currently exploring an alternative. The majority of initiatives currently focus on electricity, although some believe solar energy may be a superior alternative.

