Having a partner and making things work with them is a task in itself. And when someone reveals they have two girlfriends, people usually don’t believe them. However, retired boxer David Haye has proved everyone wrong in what seems to be a “throuple” relationship with two women, Sian Rose Osborne, and Una Healy.

The former unified cruiserweight world champion and WBA heavyweight champion has been making the headlines recently due to his rumoured throuple with Sian and The Saturday singer Una Healy, 41. The Daily Star reported that three of them were spotted holidaying together in Marrakech, Morocco over the New Year but his latest update was inclined towards Sian as it was her birthday in the month of February.

On February 11, David posted a heartfelt birthday message for Sian. The post included multiple videos of the couple along with some pictures from the birthday celebration. The post was captioned, “What a beautiful 31st anniversary of the birth of my companion and co-conspirator, Sian Rose. What a wonderful celebration we had, with the beautiful residents of the Santa Teresa jungle town, who all brought nothing but succulent Pura Vida vibes. How Sian puts up with my insatiable unquenchable thirst for living life as though we’ve only 6 months remaining, I’ll never know!”

However, the news year’s post on January 1 featured both Sian and Una posing with Haye and the caption was cryptic that read – “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.”

Una too posted a picture on January 4 that featured the throuple at a dinner table and the caption read, “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x.”

Haye was asked about his relationships by Pro Boxing Fans but the retired boxer chose to not reveal any of it. He said, “I like to keep my private life private. I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved. So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

