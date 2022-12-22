Is Dettol Soap Hindu, Muslim or Christian? LinkedIn Post Has Everyone Cringing

Is a Dettol soap bar Hindu, Muslim or Christian? The answer is clearly that it’s a soap bar, but a LinkedIn user deemed it a worthy theory to put forward. “Looked #muslim from the outer cover. When the outer cover was removed and seen, it turned out to be a #hindu. The amazing thing is that the inner hindu was bearing the stamp of #christianity. wow #dettol you are really #killing #germs man [sic]," one Ritesh Chaudhary wrote on the platform.

Twitter users gave it a hard pass and also requested Elon Musk to buy LinkedIn. “Low key disappointed that no one commented “this is my India” on the OG post," one Twitter user wrote. “LinkedIn is great because I have no idea if post like this one are ironic or serious," tweeted another.

ELON PLEASE BUY LINKEDIN pic.twitter.com/wBfsWHqZ0p— Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) December 21, 2022

I hate this soappeasement— Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) December 22, 2022

Low key disappointed that no one commented “this is my india” on the OG post.— Vatsal (@Vatsal_Sachan) December 22, 2022

We keep talking about shitposts on Twitter, but LinkedIn is where the true shitposters are at.— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) December 22, 2022

LinkedIn itself has become a ridiculous platform. Full of nonsense gyan. He he— Anubhav (@shib3089) December 22, 2022

This is my Indiyaaaa! https://t.co/5Obfpo8aDd— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) December 22, 2022

It’s game-over for the LinkedIn brand of motivation, people on the Internet have declared. The word on the streets is that all’s not right with the world and the LinkedIn scheme of waxing poetic about what it means to be a corporate worker seems to be kinda sorta falling through.

People on LinkedIn have not only taken it upon themselves to be the torchbearers of hustle culture, but in the process, also decided to be ludicrously fake about it- so much so that it’s now a popular meme template. LinkedIn, where it’s supposed to be a significant medium to connect employers and job-seekers, has been increasingly going the Facebook way. In fact, one could argue that it’s currently heading in the WhatsApp-forwards direction.

