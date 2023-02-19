Virat Kohli’s love for Chole Bhature is what makes him a true Delhiite! The star cricketer has often confessed on multiple shows that he has a separate ‘fan base’ for Delhi’s Chole Bhature that often drives him to indulge in the Punjabi delicacy that’s, no doubt, his guilty pleasure! However, his love for the savoury dish came to the fore in the second IND vs AUS Test match when his epic reaction to receiving food in the dressing room went viral on social media. Fans suspect that it could be none other than a plate of Chole Bhature that amped up King Kohli!

In the now-viral video, Kohli could be seen discussing something with head coach Rahul Dravid when a support staff came to inform him about the food that was ready to be served. That rejoiced him instantly and he got all excited to have the food. It was the visible transformation in his mood that changed from an intense conversation to a feeling of joy and anticipation that made his fans presume, ‘Is it Chole Bhature?’.

This took the internet by storm as Dilli Wale couldn’t stop relating to Kohli’s reaction anymore. “Delhites n their love for chole bhature,” wrote a user while another one exclaimed, “Dilli and chole bhature a love story!”. Even Zomato joined in for fun and shared the clip with a comment that read, “when your order from rama chole bhature arrives.”

Dilli and chole bhature a love story! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Ss7CkBnz8W— kneeraj.eth (@kn_neeraj) February 19, 2023

Chole bhature is the only dish that can make you feel both guilty and satisfied at the same time. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions in your mouth. — Diptish Sahoo | Easily Get Digital (Ezytal) (@diptishsahoo) February 19, 2023

The reaction 99.9% of Delhiites have upon seeing a plate of fresh Chole Bhature https://t.co/hz1mBvkIMD— Saumya Sharma (@saumya__ias) February 19, 2023

O god his love for delhi ke chole bhature is endless #ViratKohli #cholebhature https://t.co/Y0VOLBGb5t— Rasika Kurmi (@rasika_kurmi) February 19, 2023

Chole bhature supremacy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nHJEEQuJZc— Gaurav Agarwal (@GauravA1802) February 19, 2023

when your order from rama chole bhature arrives https://t.co/BeLZwl2GJ8— zomato (@zomato) February 18, 2023

While Twitter users had a field day after catching Kohli’s epic reaction to food, it was his controversial LBW decision on the second day of the ongoing Delhi Test against Australia that became the talk of the town and, once again, brought the umpiring system under focus. India completed the first innings by totalling a score of 262 runs after Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin’s century partnership helped the hosts make a much-needed comeback in the game. Meanwhile, Australia appeared to be more aggressive with the bat, ending Day 2 at 61-1 to put up a decisive start to the third day. Check India vs Australia Live Score.

