Is It Weird For Men to Have Soup? Woman's Podcast Video Has Sarcasm Written All Over it

A satirical video is currently going viral and it features an American podcaster. In the video, the woman can be seen emphasising on how “soup is for women." The woman in the video is Caroline Baniewicz. She does podcasts on all the latest topics and has gone viral multiple times. Most of her videos are from a satirical point of view. Earlier, she has done multiple sketches mocking the GenZ. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘KristinSpecialK’ uploaded a video of Caroline where she is talking about her bizarre theory. “Guys, is this true?" read the caption.

“Men cannot eat soup. Its way too girly. You’re going to take a little spoon and put it up to your lips and you’re going to swallow a tiny little spoon," she can be heard saying in the video. She further claims, “It’s weird, It’s wrong." Although the video is sarcastic, it has confused a few people on Twitter. Many also seem to be irked by the same.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 1.7 million views. “actual next level control freak if you think it’s on you to decide what someone else eats. bizarre how she and the lot who follow in her footsteps think they’re funny," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I will never understand how women can spread toxic masculinity stereotypes." One Twitter user wrote, “men are going gay cause they’re done with the new terms and conditions we wake up to every day."

in my house, we make a banging tomato bisque soup. Then, we pair it with a pretzel roll, and EVERYONE goes to town on it. Soup has no gender requirement. Now, bannanas on the other hand…. — Salty (Disposable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) March 29, 2023

Soup is now stew! https://t.co/UTLvnzvMIf— Linus Hollis (@hollis_linus) March 31, 2023

I don't mind a broth occasionally.And it's not weird. Throw some meat balls in it and you're a man again. https://t.co/lYDtKH27Sg — Muscles - Fascia - Posture - Nutrition (@fitat45plus) March 31, 2023

The new terms and regulations for being a man just dropped https://t.co/dygMNdXT1g— XenoTrey Engage ☯️ (@DmanBazaki) March 31, 2023

Who says I eat it with a little spoon? I grip on with both my hands, open my mouth wide, and slurp it down, until every last drop disappears. I fail to see how this makes me any less of a man. https://t.co/8pLgT2XLpX— Tanson Romn (@RomnTanson2001) March 31, 2023

wish i could add readers notes that say “it’s a joke” everytime I come across something like this https://t.co/pRaMlhEPlA— AGNE! ✨ (@Rexalogy) March 31, 2023

