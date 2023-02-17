YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has stepped down and will be replaced by Indian-American Neal Mohan. “Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I’m inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It’s been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community," Wojcicki said in a tweet.

Wojcicki, who was one of the first Google employees, will now be focusing on “family, health, and personal projects", reported Reuters. Mohan, 49, holds a bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, reported Moneycontrol. Mohan has had a stellar stint with YouTube; previously, he has served as their chief product officer responsible for a host of products and user experiences.

With this, Neal Mohan joins the ranks of Indian-origin tech CEOs with global acclaim like Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen and more. Desis have a tendency to hurry to claim the achievements of such “global citizens" and a glance through Google search trends reveals that this time was no different.

Google searches for Neal Mohan from India spiked around 11 PM on February 16, and peaked at 11:14 PM. Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra were the top five places from where people were looking him up.

Among queries related to Mohan, there were questions about his education, net worth, family, salary, and predictably, “Is Neal Mohan Indian?"

Related topics that were searched included queries about the project role of a Managing Director, Susan Wojcicki, Indian Americans, and Sundar Pichai.

Mohan joined Google in 2008 and as the chief product officer, he has been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music. He has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe, reported Reuters.

Wojcicki stepping down means the end of an era; she had lent garage space to Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998 when they were about to start the company, the Moneycontrol report added. A year later, she joined the tech giant as one of its very first employees- the 16th one!

