Is Shark Tank India’s New Season Too Emotional? Desi Twitter Thinks So

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on Monday, January 2. Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain. While the show largely left the audience impressed, there is something that has also left some people disappointed. Many took to Twitter and expressed how the show is too “emotional."

Many people also felt that without Ashneer Grover the show is incomplete. One Twitter user wrote, “Without @Ashneer_Grover, @sharktankindia is Bhaichara Show. Only Fishes Left, Shark Gone…"

Here are a few tweets:

I guess we public also like sentimental and small town hero stories rather than a person who is born with a silver spoon. #SharkTankIndiaS2— Tulika (@tulikajv) January 4, 2023

More or less this shark tank season looks like a family drama . people are not investing in a profitable business with genuine violation just because they want to show their friendship to co-shark#SharkTankIndiaS2— Rishab srivastav (@Rishabs10578190) January 4, 2023

Yesterday's episode was an hour long, but only had two pitches having 40 minutes of Emotional Stories, and 20 minutes of Business. Looks like more of an emotional Tank. #SharkTankIndiaS2 #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 @Ashneer_Grover— Sahil Mehta (@casahilmehta) January 4, 2023

Is it mandatory for a show in india to have an emotional drama to feature on television, season 1 pitches were far better than what season 2 is looking like. Business pitch kr rhe ho yaa emotional drama bech rhe ho?@SonyLIV #SharkTankIndiaS2 Meanwhile audience to this show.. pic.twitter.com/p6HG5StrzA— Durgaprasad Gogi (@beardedfatass) January 4, 2023

Shark tank is officially the new Indian Idol .Why everything needs to be so dramatised in India , I mean literally good pitches are getting rejected because of friendships within the sharks😂 @SonyTV #SharkTankIndiaS2 @Ashneer_Grover waapas aajao bhai🙏— Ratish Jain (@jain_ratish) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh were questioned about Ashneer Grover if they will miss him and whether his absence will have any impact on the new season. Responding to the question, Anupam said that the show was bigger than any individual. “I feel this show is very big and huge. It is a show through which Indians are able to fulfil their dreams and aspirations."

He went on to say that the magic is in the way they all come together, including the show’s founders and the pitchers who participate in the episodes. According to Anupam, it is not about him or any other Shark, but about India. Mittal believes that the forthcoming season will be tremendous and that no one will be missed this season.

