Home » Buzz » Is That Dog Or Dinosaur? This Brain Teaser Is Hard To Solve
2-MIN READ

Is That Dog Or Dinosaur? This Brain Teaser Is Hard To Solve

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 19:27 IST

Delhi, India

So what did you see first? (Photo: Twitter)

So what did you see first? (Photo: Twitter)

“Apparently, if you can see two people hugging, you're left-brained, and if you can see a dinosaur, you're right-brained. What do you see in the mountain?” wrote the creator.

Social media never fails to surprise us. Not many would disagree that it is a one-stop solution for all things trendy. Be it a pawdorable video or a spine-chilling scene from wildlife. And, now, this picture of a snow-capped mountain has created a lot of buzz on social media. PS: the pic is everything but normal. Thanks to the snow it may look like a dog. Or a dinosaur may be. The image was shared with the caption, “Apparently, if you can see two people hugging, you’re left-brained, and if you can see a dinosaur, you’re right-brained. What do you see in the mountain?”

The pic has attracted a lot of attention on social media. People instead posed questions in the comments section. A user asked, “What happens if you see a dog?”

Another said, “This is without a doubt a dog. Said the woman obsessed with dogs…”

A person said, “Yes! I just posted the same thing. I see a King Charles Spaniel-type dog with its ears flopped down by its side.”

“I see a dog perched on top of a couch. Am I no-brained?” asked another.

And, then after going through all the comments, the user, who shared the picture, wrote, “Some people are getting mad because they think I’ve tweeted this deliberately for a ton of responses… oh, the irony of them replying to the tweet to tell me this.”

Brain teasers can be an excellent pastime. These puzzles not only sharpen cognitive skills but also demand a keen eye for detail. In case you’re searching for viral optical illusions online, here are a few you can explore.

In this image, a man is seen standing with a rifle in what looks like a jungle. The challenge is to spot four concealed faces within a span of ten seconds. To successfully identify the hidden faces, one needs to scrutinise every detail of the image, and not miss any facial features, which may require a more analytical approach rather than just an artistic perspective.

Take a look:

Did you spot the faces? How long did it take you?

first published:April 08, 2023, 19:17 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 19:27 IST