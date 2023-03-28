Time and again, fans have pointed out similarities between actors from Bollywood and Hollywood. From comparing Shashi Kapoor to Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer to pointing out Esha Gupta’s uncanny resemblance with Angelina Jolie, fans are always on a perpetual hunt on finding out their doppelgangers. Now, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Aryendra Khan, said that his mother thinks Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill looked like The Last Of Us actor Pedro Pascal.

The user shared a collage depicting Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal on one side and Jimmy Sheirgill on the other. “Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I’m kind of confused," he wrote in the caption. This was followed by an array of reactions, with most of the social media users being convinced that the two actually looked alike. The post which has collected 41,200 views, as of now, also grabbed Jimmy Shergill’s attention. The actor retweeted the post and wrote, “My regards to her.”

The comments section was replete with some reactions. While many thought the actor reminded them of Pedro Pascal, a few said that Jimmy Shergill cannot be compared with anyone.

“Jimmy is better,” wrote a user.

“Jimmy Sheirgill is one original piece. Comparing him with someone else is completely absurd,” another one said.

A person said, “That’s the reason I started liking Pedro P in the first place.”

But a fan of Jimmy Shergill disagreed and said that she always thought he looked more like Barry Pepper. Sharing a picture of the same, she wrote, “But I’ve always thought he looks like Barry Pepper from saving private Ryan..”

Jimmy Shergill, who is known for films like Mohabbatein, Tanu Weds Manu, and Happy Bhag Jayegi, was last seen in the thriller movie Operation Mayfair. He also had a cameo in Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL. On the other hand, Pedro Pascal is known for his appearances in The Last of Us, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Narcos and The Mentalist.

