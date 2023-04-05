Is The Sound Of Northern Lights 'Unsettling'? Redditors Think So

Aurora Borealis also known as the Northern Lights are possibly the most incredible sights to behold, with the night sky lit up with shimmering hues. The dances of bright light that paint the sky have fascinated people for a long time. But can you hear them? Multiple reports of experiencing crackling sounds associated with the auroras have often garnered attention from people. They were dismissed as folklore until evidence collected by scientists indicated that Northern Lights is indeed accompanied by noise. Now, Reddit users have claimed that the sound emitted by Aurora Borealis is ‘unsettling.’

In a Reddit thread that asked sailors about the ‘most creepy or most amazing sight’ they have witnessed at night, the Northern Lights ended up getting a few mentions. But what followed was a series of reactions describing how crazy the phenomenon is. One user highlighted how Aurora Borealis tops their list of the most unforgettable views at the night, “The northern lights in the middle of nowhere Alaska. We were anchored in a remote cove, so the CO agreed to turn off all the exterior lights. Just a crazy, crazy thing to see,” the user said.

Another responded, “Seeing them is absolutely spectacular. Hearing them though was unsettling for me.”

It appears that there were quite a few who were unaware of the phenomenon as one more joined the discussion stating, “I had no idea they make a sound audible to the naked ear.” Meanwhile, a curious Reddit user asked, “What do they sound like?” Many began attesting to the fact they’d heard the terrifying sounds from the sky. A user commented, “I heard the cracks and pops, it a very static electricity, mixed with gentle waves at the beach type of sound is the best way I can describe it.” One more agreed, “They definitely sound like crackling. Not always, but they can.” Another joined, “God, no wonder people thought they were spirits.” Take a look at the discussion here:

Can Aurora talk?

While finding answers to the question previously scientists ended up setting up recording equipment near the Finnish village of Fiskars, as per Science Alert. To conduct the study, they listened to the night sky only to be surprised as they discovered that the devices picked up sounds of whistles, cracks, and hisses. Scientists estimated that the sound was associated with temperature changes supposedly caused by the release of static charges. The sounds were linked to the fluctuation in atmospheric electricity which was a result of the Earth’s magnetic field and the aurora’s disturbance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here