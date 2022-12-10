'Is There a Context?': Shashi Tharoor is Curious About These 'Sad Superheroes' of Kerala

Shashi Tharoor is known to leave people surprised and sometimes even confused with his unparalleled vocabulary and sharp wit. However, it appears that the tables are turned when it comes to high-tech art! Tharoor recently expressed his confusion over a few funny pictures of sad DC and Marvel superheroes in Kerala. His inquiry about the context behind the pictures and an explanation for what they represent brought raked in some pretty interesting responses from netizens!

The senior Congress leader had commented on a tweet by a user who goes by anupr3. The user had posted four pictures, each depicting a Marvel or DC superhero somewhere in Kerala, looking “depressed”. One can see Batman standing under an umbrella and staring at a field, Superman sitting with a forlorn expression in a small eatery, Iron Man sitting at the riverside, fishing, and a tired Wonder Woman washing clothes.

“Sad superhero’s in Kerala (sic),” part of the caption read.

Sad superhero’s in Kerala Credit IG arun.nura pic.twitter.com/YtfhWqi07t— 𝖆𝖓𝖚𝖕 (@anupr3) December 8, 2022

Tharoor, perhaps curious about what exactly these pictures are hinting at, asked “What are these amazing people doing dressed like this anyway? Is there a context? An explanation?”

What are these amazing people doing dressed like this anyway? Is there a context? An explanation?— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2022

Turns out, there is some context! These four images are a part of a larger series of Artificial Intelligence-generated pictures, possibly created using word prompts. They were originally posted on Instagram by user arun.nura. According to the description provided by this user, the picture of Batman shows him worried about his crops being attacked by bats in Palakkad, while Superman is about to cry inside a tea shop in Ulloor, Trivandrum. Iron Man is having a boring day in Thrissur, and Wonder Woman is struggling with doing the laundry in Kozhikode!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl3KaMZPNV0/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b62eaafc-d1b8-4b73-a914-5ca0b03fccec

People have presented various perspectives on what might be happening in these pictures. For instance, one user who wrote “Superhero’s are just like any other common man (sic)” is pointing towards the images showing the humanity of superhumans. Another user said, “I guess there is a context.. The real superheroes are the farmer, the homemaker washing utensils basically the common men fighting their life battles and gets tired as their fights are never ending.”

One netizen, quipping at Tharoor’s use of difficult English words, wrote,

“Exasperating farrago of distortions and misrepresentation (no pun intended).”

https://twitter.com/prasadmunje/status/16013852372204666898672

