Is This Image of Messi-Mbappe 'Copied' From Bollywood Movie 'Thank God'? Film Critic is 'Convinced'

FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals were a treat to all football lovers. With that, emerged a lot of lovely shots which can be preserved for a lifetime. One of the many such shots is now going viral. Uploaded by film critic Sucharita Tyagi on Twitter, the shot is that of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Along with this, she posted a picture of a poster for the Bollywood film ‘Thank God’ starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. “cant believe they copied thank god for this shot," read the caption. The position in the pictures is so similar that some would even call them copied. Have a look:

cant believe they copied thank god for this shot pic.twitter.com/JZMvtr9fIF— Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) December 18, 2022

The comparison hit as apt for many and the post has now gone viral with tons of responses from netizens. “Little bit of improvisation was there though," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

can you just picture #messi screaming #Mbappe‘s name knee deep at high tide pic.twitter.com/wcUmor2Vru— Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) December 18, 2022

I was LITERALLY telling my family how this shot is gonna come up everywhere now— Debasmita (@HitchhikerQ) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Messi led Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup as the world held its breath for a while. Argentina recorded a historic win over France even as the latter team’s Kylian Mbappe, Messi’s club teammate, put up an immense show with a thrilling hat-trick. The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time.

In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance. Football fans all over the world were in awe of the Messi vs Mbappe show.

Mbappe pulled France back in the game with two quick goals in the 80th and the 81st minutes. When things were not going France’s way, Mbappe scored the first goal from the penalty spot to score the first goal for the team and inside two minutes he found another one to level the game. His hat-trick helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out.

