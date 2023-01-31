'Is this real': Soumya Tiwari Shares Virat Kohli's Congratulatory Post for India's U19 World Cup Win

Indian U-19 women’s cricket team clinched the inaugural age category World Cup in South Africa by defeating England on Sunday. Following the unprecedented achievement, Virat Kohli congratulated the team. Promising batter Soumya Tiwari’s joy knew no bounds after this happened. Taking to his official Twitter handle Kohli wrote, “U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph." Tiwari shared the same on her story.

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

Here is a screenshot of Tiwari’s story. Have a look:

The team registered a seven-wicket victory against England and made the nation proud with their historic title triumph in South Africa. Not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu but prominent personalities from all walks of life have been congratulating the team on social media. But what stole the limelight was the women’s U-19 team’s quirky way of marking their victory.

It was their disciplined bowling, batting, and fielding efforts that helped team India to defeat England by seven wickets. They claimed that the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in a thrilling match that was played in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The team in blue’s fast bowler Titas Sadhu, legspinner Parshavi Chopra, and offspinner Archana Devi, all picked up two wickets as they displayed their exceptional athletic canter to bowl out England for 68.

After their victory, the team joined the viral Kala Chashma trend and danced merrily to the track just moments after lifting the trophy. The official Instagram page of ICC and T20 World Cup shared a clip of their celebration online and the internet is loving it. Donning their victory medal, they aptly imitate the hook step of the song while flaunting contagious smiles on their faces.

