Is TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Really 'Killer'? YouTuber Ann Reardon Finds Out

TikTok’s infamous pink sauce controversy might just die out after dietician, food scientist and wildly popular YouTuber Ann Reardon of How to Cook That fame, took on the various claims surrounding the product. Chef Pii, who came up with the Pink Sauce and began selling it, has been mired in controversy over the dressing, with many on the Internet even going as far as to claim that the sauce can kill you.

But is the sauce really “killer"? Reardon says no. She examined all the videos floating around claiming people got sick or hospitalised after consuming the pink sauce and found most of them to be clickbait. They did not contain authentic firsthand experiences. One Reddit user who made a personal claim later deleted their account, suggesting that it might have been fake. Another person who faked death after eating the sauce later clarified that they weren’t, in fact, dead.

Reardon did agree with people on the Internet criticising the Pink Sauce on other issues like packaging, inconsistent colour, expiry date and Chef Pii’s unprofessional behaviour towards a consumer. She, however, guessed that the Pink Sauce does not pose concerns over Botulism as has been claimed by some. She also conducted an experiment to prove that it is possible to make the Pink Sauce with the ingredients listed by Chef Pii and that it need not contain mayo or emulsifiers as critics had claimed. She also found that the Pink Sauce bottles are not reused Mayo bottles, either.

Watch her video for the detailed analysis:

Reardon commended Chef Pii for gracefully dealing with the negativity and misinformation surrounding the Pink Sauce. A lot of the hate surrounding the product is Internet pile-on, she opined, and spoke about the Internet’s mill of negativity which churns out misinformation and how it’s incredibly tough to slow down once it gets into motion.

Fortunately for Chef Pii, as shared by Reardon, she (Pii) has recently signed a deal with a sauce company to make her Pink Sauce.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here