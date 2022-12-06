Israeli Man Saves Daughter From Coyote Attack in Los Angeles; Watch Video

Most parents can go to any lengths to protect their children from any danger and we are about to show you one such instance that was caught on camera. An Israeli man in Los Angeles saved his daughter from a coyote attack.

The toddler is seen being pulled across the family’s front lawn by the animal in the video, which was recorded by cameras positioned outside the Eliyahuo family home in Woodland Hills. The animal then runs away after being chased away by her father, identified as Ariel Eliyahuo.

The terrifying video begins with Ariel parking his vehicle near the lawn and just as his little daughter exits the vehicle, a coyote is seen speeding towards her and attacking her, trying to drag her away. Ariel jumps out of his car and runs towards the animal, which causes it to release the girl. Picking up his daughter, Ariel then throws a nearby pebble at the animal, scaring it away. Watch the video here.

According to Daily Mail, Ariel’s daughter is two years old and was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining a deep injury to her leg. However, her family stated that the injury is non-lethal and she is recuperating.

According to the family, the father initially believed the girl had fallen to the ground before realising it was a coyote, which is common in LA but rarely attacks people owing to their diminutive size. Strangely enough, the coyote seems to be a persistently creepy stalker, appearing near the house premises again later in the day when the media was there to report the incident. Ariel and some other people from the neighbourhood chased it away yet again.

