‘Derry Girls’ fans are never getting over the show and for good reason. The Netflix series had an immensely popular three-season run portraying the lives of endearingly chaotic Derry Girls Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James. Apart from the actors who inhabited these characters, credit is due in no small part to the show’s writer Lisa McGee.

From Sister Michaels’ unique charms to Colm narrating the most entertainingly boring anecdotes on the face of Earth, McGee brought to life characters whose idiosyncrasies endeared them to viewers forever. So, it was only natural that fans would take an exception to the upcoming prequel series to the ‘IT’ films being named ‘Welcome to Derry’. Let’s be honest: Pennywise has truly got nothing on Sister Michael.

A slew of memes have been made and McGee approves.

sister micheal would wipe the floor w pennywise https://t.co/VDlwxY4GUt pic.twitter.com/r1M1ChearN— ollie (@marieknife) February 26, 2023

“Aye now James may be English, but calling him a pasty clown that lures kids into the sewer is a wee bit far, even for you Michelle!” https://t.co/le5zPOuLbs pic.twitter.com/NxvR3uJ1d7— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 26, 2023

"White and red facepaint?? Christ, but the English are weird, ain't that right James?" https://t.co/FTXTi0XPQt pic.twitter.com/rr07OcMc5b— thirteen_is_a_cat (@twobluehearts13) February 26, 2023

"And I just wanna say, although I'm not happy about this thing with the weans, I have to give it you, that is some cracker make up. Great symmetry, lovely lines" https://t.co/Qwy0qXMpX6 pic.twitter.com/3cnSRk33qd— Jij. (@JijGigiJiwapo) February 26, 2023

"So I says to myself. I says sure. Colm; Its a fine day, for taking yourself down the drain" pic.twitter.com/siT40vPZ91— ᚛ᚉᚒᚄᚔ᚜ (@CujiCu) February 25, 2023

"oh and I suppose I'm the one who has to go clear the storm drains then!""Da you can't well make Orla do it, she's just his type, he loves the weans da, if anyone should be gobbled it best be you!""I don't see why anyone should need to be gobbled up at all!" pic.twitter.com/oCWlUgSwZX— EmptyJr (@Empty_jr) February 26, 2023

"Sure I didn't do anything. It was Pennywise, it was all Pennywise! I'm not going down for something I didn't do. If anyone deserves to get punished, it should be Pennywise!" pic.twitter.com/JPQVsrfTgS— Jacqueline Hume (@JacquelineHume6) February 26, 2023

Here’s what McGee had to say:

You're outdoing yourselves in the replies lads https://t.co/LaTdFapHhm— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) February 25, 2023

‘Derry Girls’ prequel/sequel/just one more episode when?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here