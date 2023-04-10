It 'Rained Money' in Kutch After Gujarati Folk Singer Showered With Notes Worth Rs 4 Crore

Geeta Rabari, a talented Gujarati singer, recently held a night-long singing program in Rapar, Kutch, which was a massive success. The audience was highly impressed with her performance and showered her with notes worth more than ₹4 crore to express their admiration. The videos and photos of the event have gone viral on social media platforms, showing how it ‘rained money’ in Gujarat recently.

Geeta Rabari, also known as the “Kutchi Koel," gained fame after her song “Roma Ser Ma” became immensely popular. Her bhajans, folklore, santvani, and diyra have gained a massive following, making her a household name in the region. The audience’s enthusiastic response to her performance is a testament to the immense love and support she has received over the years. Her success has further cemented her position as a beloved folk singer in India.

In addition to her performance in Rapar, Geeta Rabari also held a singing program during the consecration ceremony of Nandevi Mata Nav in Tharad, Banaskantha. On this occasion as well, people showered her with notes to express their appreciation for her singing.

It is important to note that Geeta Rabari was born in Kutch’s Tappar village and started singing when she was in Class 5. Her singing skills and talent for bhajans and folk songs have made her a popular figure in Gujarat, with many of her songs becoming famous and on the lips of people.

Overall, Geeta Rabari’s contribution to Gujarati folk music is immeasurable, and her performances continue to captivate audiences across the country. Her success is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat, and her music has become an integral part of the state’s cultural fabric. The love and support she has received from her fans are a testament to her talent and the positive impact her music has on people.

