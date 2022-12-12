It's Argentina vs Brazil as FIFA 2022 Fever Takes Over This Bengali Wedding

Who knew that it would happen between marriage and reception! Amita and Somnath just got married. Both are IT workers. Both like the sea. But there is only one discrepancy. The groom supports Argentina and the bride supports Brazil. But, no one thought that the difference would be so big! Amita and Somnath got married on Thursday. According to the ritual of the son’s house, the day after marriage the couple returned to the groom’s house i.e. on Friday. And on Friday there was the quarter-final between Brazil and Croatia. On the day of the new Bride’s move into the groom’s, Neymar bid farewell from the World Cup. The light that surrounded the newly married girl, also almost dimmed.

Bride Amita Mondal, also nicknamed Tina, said, “Two shocks in a row. I left my long-time family with a heavy heart. And then Tete’s team left World Cup 2022." On the night of the marriage, the groom’s friends teased the bride’s sisters. They are of opinion that Amita’s other name is Tina and which is also graved in Argentina. So why does she support Brazil? Their son Guddu (Groom’s nickname) already won Tina’s heart. So, this year Argentina will win. Hearing all this, groom Somnath Bhattacharya laughs, “What else can I say? Until now, she used to call Argentina Hargentina. Now I feel sympathetic towards her and asked her to change the team."

Though marriage pressure was still running through the nerve and reception on the next day. Still, Somnath sat for watching Messi’s game with everything in mind. After the tie-breaker, they celebrated by bursting crackers. On the other hand, mischievous ideas played on the minds of the sisters-in-law while arranging the reception gifts. Sister-in-law Aritra smiled and said, “Our new son-in-law thought he would get respite by giving more money without asking. I don’t understand football. But I gave a little blow to him on for my beloved elder sister."

It is written, ‘Jamaibabu chill, Brazil won. All the reception gift’s from the bride’s house have been decorated keeping the world cup theme in mind. They made a FIFA trophy with toffee. Argentina is not completely excluded. There were blue-white cellophane paper flowers etc. Be it Brazil or Argentina. The eternal love is football. Looking at the gifts, the groom smiled sweetly and said to his new mistress, “It’s not right, Arzen -Tina."

