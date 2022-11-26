'It's Australia': Dad, Grandpa Save Little Boy Bitten and Dragged into Pool by Python

Australia is famous for stories of deadly animals roaming about pretty much everywhere. Incidents of people encountering large spiders in their washrooms, finding possums nesting in their houses, or even getting attacked by magpies during the “swooping season" often make headlines. One such recent incident is of an Australian child's encounter with a python that was three times his size. The boy survived getting bitten and strangled by the snake due to his father and grandfather’s intervention.

The incident took place in the Byron Bay area of New South Wales. The five-year-old Beau Blake was walking around the edge of the pool at his house on what was supposed to be an ordinary swimming day. The snake leapt out of nowhere and wrapped itself around Beau's leg, Beau's father, Ben Blake, told Melbourne radio station 3AW. The reptile was around 3 metres in length, twice the size of the young child. Ben further said that the two fell into the pool and “before they hit the bottom, it [the python] was completely wrapped around his [Beau's] leg." It is likely that the snake bit Beau during this ordeal.

Then came the heroic rescue. The child's 76-year-old grandfather, Alan Blake, dove into the pool with “no self-preservation whatsoever" and pulled the pair out of the water. Since the reptile was still wrapped around the child, Ben had to separate the two. He said that he did it in 15-20 seconds. However, he held on to the python for another 10 minutes before releasing it into the vegetation. The family is keeping Beau home and monitoring his wounds for infection for a while.

Beau managed to survive and only received minor injuries. Ben said that “once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake… he was pretty good actually."

“It is Australia," Ben said before he revealed that snakes are a common sight in the area he lives in.

