'It's Gonna Be Great': Elon Musk Hints at Creating New 'Payment System' On Twitter

Twitter Chief Elon Musk recently dropped hints that a Twitter payment processing system is in progress, referring to a system that would rival PayPal. For those who don’t know PayPal is one of the companies that he co-founded. He made it even more firm when he responded on a Tweet from Twitter handle Doge Designer stating, “The man who reinvented the payment system back in 1999 is all set to do it again." Responding to this, Musk wrote, “It’s gonna be great." Have a look for yourself:

It’s gonna be great— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

Musk also has previous experience in payment which dates back to his founding of X.com. This happens to be an early iteration of the digital payment systems.

The tweet went viral immediately and gathered 139K likes. “can you reinvent cellphone? kind of get bored with iphone" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Its gonna be Legendary."

Meanwhile, earlier, Musk backfired after being slammed for his tweet that read, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci". In what appeared to be a reference to the chief medical advisor Dr. Antony Fauci to US President Joe Biden, Musk faced criticism over his tweet that supposedly mocked pronoun use which seemed to hurt the public, especially the LGBTQ community that emphasises the use of proper pronouns while referring or honouring them.

He also shared a meme that targeted Biden and Fauci. It features the pictures of the duo that went along the text “Just one more lockdown my king". With several users taking a dig at the Tesla owner, one of them wrote, “His ex-wives and children’s pronouns are es/tranged" while another comment read “His name is My kids/hate me".

Amongst others, former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly also opposed Musk’s tweet and replied, “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalised and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here