Calm Down, Selena Gomez’s song that released last year, is becoming a hit at asian weddings. Social media is flooded with videos of people sharing their dance versions of it. Recently, a video of a Pakistani man dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song caught the attention of the internet. Content creator and choreographer, Hafeez, posted a video of himself setting the dance floor on fire at a wedding by grooving to the peppy track. The clip begins with the man dressed in all-black attire and dancing to the song with his expressions on point. He is soon joined by a group that matches their steps and energy with Hafeez. The internet can’t keep calm and demands “to see the whole video."

The reel was posted on Instagram on January 15 and till now has amassed more than 20 million views and over 1.7 million likes. Seeing the clip, many showered their love while others posted their positive thoughts in the comment section. Indian choreographer Alisha Singh dropped a fire emoji. Pakistani singer-host, Dino Ali commented, “Killed it.”

An Instagram user asked, “How do we calm down after this?” while another commented, “You really got the dance steps. This is how we do it here. I’m so proud of my country, Nigeria. This song and many others are accepted worldwide.” Another user demanded, “ I would absolutely love to see the whole video of this! Love it!” A comment read, “His moves and expressions are like OMG (Oh My God)!”

A few users also pointed out his resemblance to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. One wrote, “It’s unbelievable! You look like Virat Kohli.”

Check out the video of the Pakistani man here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hafeez (@hafeezbilalhafeez)

Previously, a video went viral of cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan showing their swag and cool dance moves to Calm Down. The duo grooved for an Instagram reel at the National Cricket Academy, which made their fans excited. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The reel has received more than 11 million views on Instagram as of now. Users found it “too good" to miss in the comments section.

