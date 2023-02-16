It’s never too late! A British student who began his PhD back in 1970 has finally graduated after 53 years. Dr Nick Axten, now 76, reportedly received a Fulbright scholarship for pursuing his PhD degree in mathematical sociology from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States. But after five years, he returned to the UK without finishing his doctorate.

He revived his studies in 2016 with MA in Philosophy at the University of Bristol. He was 69 at that time. He then studied for a PhD in Philosophy at the same university. It was recently that he was given a Doctor of Philosophy certificate by the University of Bristol in the presence of his wife Claire Axten and granddaughter Freya, who is currently 11 years old.

During an interaction with BBC, Dr Axten explained that his problem was so great that it almost took him his entire life to get it solved. Reportedly, his research is related to a new theory for understanding human behaviour. Based on his personal values, the man believes his study has the potential to change behavioural psychology. “This one has taken me 50 years," said Dr Axten.

Reportedly, he began his undergraduate degree in Leeds back in 1967. While travelling down memory lane, he recalled it was the time of the Vietnam War. According to him psychology and sociology were the two subjects that were booming back in the day. His attraction to the concepts stemmed from the urge to understand people. He clearly remembered the name of the President of the Student’s Union in Leeds, Jack Straw.

Now, years later, Dr Axten equally rejoices in his time of study at the University of Bristol from 2016 to 2022. The elderly explained that he was never discarded from the 23 years old who shared the same classroom as him. “All of the other philosophy graduate students were around 23 but they accepted me as one of their own," said Dr Axten. The 76-year-old hailed his fellow students as clever and expressed that he loved spending time talking to them not only inside the institution but during their afternoon pub sessions too.

Dr Axten currently lives in Wells, Somerset. He is a father of two children and a grandfather to four grandkids. He was 69 when he joined Bristol for completing his MA in Philosophy, post which he also completed his PhD in 2022.

