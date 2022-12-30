'It's Not Covid': Comedian 'Destroys' Cancer Survivor Heckler, Leaves Audience in Splits

It is common for comedians to be heckled by the crowd, but the situation can quickly become dire if the heckler is a cancer survivor. And comedian Vittorio Angelone tackled the risky situation while delivering one of his latest sets. It all began when Angelone noticed someone coughing in the crowd. “A lot of people laughing in here I know we are kind of out of the pandemic but I feel I might phone the police,” said the comedian while addressing the situation. However, the mood suddenly dropped when the coughing person responded, “It’s cancer, not Covid.”

Upon listening to the remark, Angelone quickly turned uncomfortable probably to decipher a way out of the risky situation and he managed to do it in the most hilarious manner. Footage of the incident has gone viral on TikTok. Unsure about how to respond, the comedian asked the heckler, “Wait, do you have cancer?” He was seemingly relieved when the heckling woman responded, “I did have.” The comedian then made a daring remark, which could’ve quickly escalated the situation in the wrong way, but the crowd ended up erupting in a burst of massive laughter.

“The stop f*****g complaining. What are you on about? Get over yourself, you’ve still got hair! What are you talking about?” said Angelone. His bold remark was well-accepted even by the cancer survivor who joined the crowd laughing. A relieved Angelone added, “What a heckle. Like, sometimes you don’t want them. Most of the time you’re like, ‘Let the comedian do their job’ but saying the phrase, ‘It’s cancer, not Covid’ Woo!”

The heckling did not just end there, the comedian further expressed how things might have really gone down for him. “I’m glad that didn’t go as badly as it definitely could have. That’s up there with, ‘I can’t breathe’, although I guess you’ve said that before as well,” the statement again made the crowd crack up.

The comedian might have gotten more than what he bargained for but he ended up handling the situation well and the reaction of the crowd was a testimony to it.

