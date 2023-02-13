PVR Cinemas recently announced a special screening of popular romantic films to mark Valentine’s week from February 10 to 16. In their list of famous rom-com was Jab We Met which made Geet-Aditya fans revisit their journey after 16 long years. From flocking to the ticket counters to dancing in front of the big screens, Desis ensured that do not miss the beat and relive the ‘journey’, fuelled by Kareena Kapoor’s comic timing and Shahid Kapoor’s affectionate moves!

After Pathaan, it looks like Indian fans have adapted to dancing in front of the silver screens as Jab We Met again saw the audience rejoicing on ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ just like they would’ve done in 2007. Several people posted videos from cinema halls with the crowd ‘dancing’ down memory lane and celebrating the iconic movie, making it look all ageless and timeless! No less a festival, Bollywood fans flooded social media with clippings that reflected their never-ending love for Geet and Aditya!

Another awesome experience to listen and watch #JabWeMet in modern audio and visual systems at PVR #ValentinesWeek pic.twitter.com/g5F8VUttnP— Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) February 13, 2023

Look at the amazing response JWM is getting in the theaters 15 years later! People are cheering and whistling at Kareena’s entry scene and mouthing her diologues. No wonder Geet remains one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood!#KareenaKapoorKhan #JabWeMet pic.twitter.com/KpQmsKeIk9— Cia (@Ciara2460) February 12, 2023

watched Jab We Met in theatres 16 years after its release and this was the response : pic.twitter.com/cR1Y1qYx2u— moan papdi (@komediangold) February 12, 2023

Best Theatre Experience watching Jab We Met in theatre pic.twitter.com/k3qj2hbePg— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) February 12, 2023

No doubt, Imtiaz Ali made us instantly fall in love with Geet for her lively persona and positive attitude that gave a lost Aditya a new life that was filled with his new smile, hopes, and happiness. Even the ‘Housefull’ response during its recent re-release proved that Geet and Aditya remained alive throughout and beyond cinema which made fans celebrate the moment like never before! Even those who couldn’t watch the Hindi movie in theatres were driven by major FOMO after numerous social media posts made them recall Geet and her ‘train journey-like life’. Indeed, Bebo’s “Thank you Baba Ji, mera record todne se bacha liya" moment got real with the audience’s overwhelming response.

People are rewatching #JabWeMet in theatre and I am getting FOMO — Pratibha Dixit (@Pratibhadixit4) February 12, 2023

Kisi ke saath jab we met hall par dekhne jaane ka mann ho raha hai— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) February 12, 2023

wanted to watch JAB WE MET on big screen— P. (@whois_preet) February 12, 2023

Along with Jab We Met, PVR’s Valentine’s Day Film Festival includes the screening of other Bollywood, Hollywood and regional romantic films such as Tamasha, Titanic, DDLJ, Geeta Govindam, Googly, and the like.

