Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand PM, Twitter Reacts to 'Shocking' Decision

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced that she will tender her resignation from the post and not contest in the upcoming general elections. She announced that February 7 would be her last day in office. While fighting back tears, Ardern was heard saying that her five and a half years as prime minister had been challenging and that she needed to stand down. “I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time, ” she said.

Additionally, Ardern emphasised that she was not resigning because she believed she would lose the upcoming election. “I am not leaving, because I believe we cannot win the next election, but because I believe we can and will,” she asserted. The surprise announcement has left the Internet in shock and several took to Twitter to share their reactions.

One Twitter user truly penned down the essence of Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as PM and thanked her for her contributions in a tweet that read, “History will judge Jacinda Ardern as a remarkable leader. She is genuinely kind and has an incredible intellect, she’s made more of a contribution than she will ever appreciate. I can’t help but feel like we need to find better ways to support women and mothers in politics.”

History will judge Jacinda Ardern as a remarkable leader. She is genuinely kind and has an incredible intellect, she’s made more of a contribution than she will ever appreciate. I can’t help but feel like we need to find better ways to support women and mothers in politics. — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) January 19, 2023

Acknowledging the hatred and criticism that has been directed towards Jacinda Ardern, a user tweeted, “I don’t blame Jacinda Ardern for resigning. Very few of us can imagine the level of hatred and misogyny she receives on a weekly basis, and we don’t hear about the totality of threats of violence against her. ‘I am human. Politicians are human’.”

I don’t blame Jacinda Ardern for resigning. Very few of us can imagine the level of hatred and misogyny she receives on a weekly basis, and we don’t hear about the totality of threats of violence against her. “I am human. Politicians are human.”— Dudley Benson (@DudleyBenson) January 19, 2023

Another user tweeted that Jacinda Ardern’s legacy is an inspiration for women and girls across generations and wrote, “When asked how she would like her leadership remembered, Jacinda Ardern responded ‘As someone who always tried to be kind.’ She was a bright light amidst the darkness of politics. Her legacy will inspire women and girls for generations. Thank you, Jacinda. ”

I’m so grateful that in a global pandemic that NZ had Jacinda Ardern. As well as for March 15 and White Island. She was the right person to get us to respond collectively in the most challenging of times. History is going to remember her fondly and as a triumph.— Alex Marett (@alexmarett) January 19, 2023

Check out some more reactions to Jacinda Ardern’s resignation right here:

Im a greens-voting commie, but whether Im a fan of Jacinda Ardern's political ideology or not, I recognise the absolutely disgusting gendered discrimination she's endured while simply doing her job over last 6 yrs. It's not safe to be a woman in politics in little ol' NZ #nzpol— Hala (@_halansr) January 19, 2023

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern earned my respect today.She admitted her failures and resigned. In America, our politicians have no shame. They lie, cheat, rig the system and cling to power until they die. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2023

Jacinda Ardern is a historically important Prime Minister because, where it mattered, she led. After the Christchurch massacre. During the Covid-19 emergency. She didn't defer to polls, an inert bureaucracy or cautious colleagues. She turned to her values and then she acted— Morgan Godfery (@MorganGodfery) January 19, 2023

Gutted. It seems we can't get good leaders to stay & we can't get horrible leaders to leave. She has the right to do what is best for her life & family but, she will be missed. She wants to be remembered as kind. This is leadership. https://t.co/mKeX4JVhii— Heidi🌻 (@scottheidi576) January 19, 2023

What a marvellous leader she is! Hard-working, dedicated, honest, down-to-earth, caring, human….. New Zealand has been privileged. Thank you from a non Kiwi, Jacinda.Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand https://t.co/rQ3HoHHCQS— Jennifer Gascoigne (@aprilevent) January 19, 2023

Let’s not forget that Jacinda Ardern sustained an intolerable level of hatred, misogyny and harassment, largely from right wing commentators who despise a woman in leadership— Emma (@emma__jayne14) January 19, 2023

Ardern is one of the youngest female state leaders in the world, having been elected to office in 2017 at the age of 37.

