Jackie Shroff Just Turned Up at NMACC With a Plant and Twitter is 'Rooting' for Him

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening Day 2 saw a stream of stars. From Hollywood celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz to Indian stars such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, to name a few, everyone was present at the event. While everyone was dressed impressively, it was Jackie Shroff who stole the show. The actor walked the pink carpet with a plant in his hand.

Many took to Twitter and appreciated the actor for his gesture. “And we have a winner," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Only Jackie Shroff remains undefeated. A king."

And we have a winner pic.twitter.com/h2heJ4BOiI— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 1, 2023

Only Jackie Shroff remains undefeated. A king. pic.twitter.com/YkI1i2HTfL— Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) April 2, 2023

fuck zendaya and gigi my guy jackie shroff pulled up in the most fire ass fit w his cute little plant i don't see enough people talking ab this pic.twitter.com/i6w0oCZQug— saamiya (@st4rg1rlwh0re) April 1, 2023

There are celebrities. And then there's one #JackieShroff and his "Bhidu paudha". He takes the cake!#NMACC pic.twitter.com/xstel2NevK— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 2, 2023

jackie shroff walked so greta thunberg could run pic.twitter.com/7Ubg30Tly6— gordon (@gordonramashray) April 2, 2023

झाड़ उगाने का भीडू!Jackie Shroff is an environment activist that we didn't expect but most certainly need. pic.twitter.com/GVgkUQ9DcT — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 1, 2023

jackie shroffs commitment to the bit is fantastic ye aadmi akela global warming reverse karega pic.twitter.com/2KaGGVU8uG— prth (@paaarth319) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with the Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, among others were present.

Whether it was Alia and Rashmika’s Naatu Naatu performance or Varun, SRK and Ranveer’s ‘Pathaan’ trio that hit the stage, the event was full of fun filled performances. Kashibai Priyanka Chopra was also seen reuinting with her Bajirao Ranveer for a performance.

