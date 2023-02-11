CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusBigg Boss 16Viral NewsLive Cricket
Home » BUZZ » Jain University Students Mock Ambedkar in 'Casteist' Skit, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
2-MIN READ

Jain University Students Mock Ambedkar in 'Casteist' Skit, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 15:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

The casteist skit by Jain University students has sparked outrage. (Credits: Via Twitter)

The casteist skit by Jain University students has sparked outrage. (Credits: Via Twitter)

The JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) students performed a deeply casteist skit at a fest as part of a competition. Dalit groups have severely criticised the skit and called for action.

A deeply casteist skit performed by a group of students from The JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is drawing widespread backlash on social media. After the video went viral and sparked outrage, the university has formed a disciplinary committee to probe the matter, reported The New Indian Express. The university said that strict action will be taken after the probe and that it does not encourage or entertain casteism, the report added.

The video shows a group of students, The Delroys Boys, performing a skit mocking people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, reservations as well as the Father of the Indian Constitution himself, Dr BR Ambedkar. Matters of serious concern such as “untouchability" were also mockingly brought up in the course of the skit.

The event of which the skit was a part is called Mad Ads and it involved advertising imaginary products humourously in the course of a competition. Dalit organisations have severely criticised the video.

Trigger Warning: The following content is casteist and might be upsetting to viewers

RELATED STORIES

A group of students has also started a petition against the skit, reported The News Minute.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:February 11, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated:February 11, 2023, 15:30 IST
Read More