A deeply casteist skit performed by a group of students from The JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is drawing widespread backlash on social media. After the video went viral and sparked outrage, the university has formed a disciplinary committee to probe the matter, reported The New Indian Express. The university said that strict action will be taken after the probe and that it does not encourage or entertain casteism, the report added.

The video shows a group of students, The Delroys Boys, performing a skit mocking people belonging to the Scheduled Castes, reservations as well as the Father of the Indian Constitution himself, Dr BR Ambedkar. Matters of serious concern such as “untouchability" were also mockingly brought up in the course of the skit.

The event of which the skit was a part is called Mad Ads and it involved advertising imaginary products humourously in the course of a competition. Dalit organisations have severely criticised the video.

Trigger Warning: The following content is casteist and might be upsetting to viewers

Casteist slurs are not satire!Students at Jain University, Bangaluru insulted Babasaheb and made casteist humour against the SC community. Such casteist & insensible skits are an attempt to mock the Depressed Classes. pic.twitter.com/QwPexm3fim — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 10, 2023

#Casteism Jain University Bangaluru insulted Babasaheb. The skit they performed on February 4 showcased a man from a lowered caste background trying to date an upper-caste woman. The makers turned BR Ambedkar into ‘Beer Ambedkar’ and used several other problematic phrases….. pic.twitter.com/Q147vR3k4q— The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) February 10, 2023

A casteist skit was staged against the SC people at Jain University, Bengaluru. They also insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar by name-calling him in a derogatory form.We demand quick action against the organizers and performers of the event.pic.twitter.com/XE8wl7bj9J — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) February 10, 2023

@JainDeemedtbUnv Bangalore students Who made hate speech against Dalit community and our leader Dr.Babasaheb in their university event. Video is in next tweet.I filed complent today at @NandedPoliceAlso Rqstng @BlrCityPolice and @JainDeemedtbUnv take action against the student pic.twitter.com/zX3FZUGrJY— Aakshay Bansode (@Aakshay_Bansode) February 9, 2023

Jain University Bengaluru celebrating upper caste mockery of the downtrodden castes. So much hate for the exploited is unique to Indian elite minds. https://t.co/TqIhbdLH4T— Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) February 11, 2023

A group of students has also started a petition against the skit, reported The News Minute.

