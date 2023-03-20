Jaipur Bureaucrat Listens Attentively to Specially-abled Man's Grievances, Internet Showers Love

Jaipur Collector, Prakash Purohit, in a viral video, is seen assisting a specially-abled man by making him sit at his table and listening to his grievance. The person addresses his concern while pointing to a piece of paper and then displaying multiple documents as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official patiently listens to him. Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dinesh MN posted the video on Twitter. The administration is more a question of the heart than the head, the police officer said in the description of the video. He further congratulates Prakash Purohit for his humane nature and hopes that the number of such bureaucrats increases in the country.

Administration is more a matter of Heart than Head. Prakash Purohit IAS , Collector Jaipur listening to a complainant making him sit on table because of his condition. Kudos to such young and empathetic officers and may their numbers increase. pic.twitter.com/ksBNJsnbw9— Dinesh MN IPS (@DineshMNIPS1) March 17, 2023

The tweet has touched 3.5 lakh views and has nearly seven thousand likes. The users have showered their appreciation for the heartfelt video and have called it inspiring. One user writes, “I have a big belief that a hard-working and honest IAS officer is an asset to society, big fan of you.” Another user writes, “We need more like him. May his tribe increase.” The third user writes, “Good, there are some good officers in the system, IAS Prakash Rajpurohit deserves congratulations.”

Few other users wished that this act of generosity became a norm and not just remain as a feel-good video on Twitter. A user tweeted , "The day these things become normal and not just an appreciation post, we will be a different country altogether."

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested using the term ‘Divyang’ instead of ‘Viklang’ for a specially abled person in his radio show, ‘Mann ki Baat’. IAS Prakash Purohit’s generosity in the video is inspiring for everyone and a guiding light for everyone who wants to serve society.

