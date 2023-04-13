CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Jaipur Couple’s Puri-Sabji Platter For Rs 30 Is A Delicious Affair
1-MIN READ

Jaipur Couple’s Puri-Sabji Platter For Rs 30 Is A Delicious Affair

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 19:15 IST

Delhi, India

Oh, and, onion and green chillies are complimentary. (Photo: Facebook)

This couple runs a roadside food stall. They sell puri sabji. A bowl of sabji and 10 puris costs Rs 30.

Raise your hand if you love relishing lip-smackingly delicious street food items. After all, it is an emotion. From pipping hot samosas to spicy panipuris, the food items scream yummilicious from a mile and a half away. Not many would disagree that it is hard to say no to these snacks. Wondering why we are talking about street food items. Courtesy: A couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan. This couple runs a roadside food stall. They sell puri sabji. A bowl of sabji and 10 puris costs Rs 30. There is raita too. It is available for Rs 10. Oh, and, onion and green chillies are complimentary.

In the video, posted on Facebook, the man is seen making puris and serving the customers. The man said that they start serving at 7:30 in the morning. The shop is open until 2:00 pm

The clip has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. Watch the full video here:

A user wrote, “This seems to be a cheap and tasty meal and is a must-try.”

“Best place to have breakfast,” declared a person.

RELATED NEWS

Another added, “Will definitely visit this place on my next trip to Jaipur.”

“This is very cheap. We should eat from such people who do such hard work,” said a person.

Some called it a “commendable” act. “Giving 10 puris for 30 rupees is a very commendable act. But then how is it benefiting the couple? Unlike this place, other vendors charge 50 rupees for just 2 puris, but this brother is giving 10 puris for only 30 rupees.”

Will you visit this couple on your trip to Jaipur?

