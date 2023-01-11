Janhvi Kapoor Can Bark on a Whim and Has a Meme to Prove Her Unique Talent

Janhvi Kapoor does a spot-on impression of a barking dog and isn’t afraid to flex it on you. In a video interview, she showed off the skill and it predictably got memed (and sometimes roasted) on various quarters of the internet. Emo Bois of India, the page known for sharing some questionable things being done by people on TikTok and other video-sharing platforms, shared a clip of Janhvi and even tagged it ‘Ananya’s competition’. Janhvi, however, proved that she isn’t afraid to make a bit of fun of herself.

Here’s the clip for your reference. ‘“Puppy matlab kutte ka baccha na?” redefined,’ one Instagram user commented. “Female ishowspeed," another said. ‘"Bone"y Kapoor’s daughter no wonder,’ joked one user.

Janhvi shared it to her Instagram stories and made a meme out of it. It’s the one that goes like “No one:" and then “Me:".

Janhvi seems to be retaining her sense of humour amid all the “nepo baby" flak that she receives on the internet. Recently, a New York Magazine article on Hollywood’s “nepo babies" or people with one or both of their parents possessing significant privilege or connections became a point of discussion. The article spoke about the cultural obsession with said group of people and traced the origin of the term back to a Twitter user tweeting about how they found out Euphoria’s Maude Apatow was a “nepotism baby".

When it comes to stars coming out of star families, Bollywood, of course, is not behind Hollywood in any way, especially with the recent crop of “star kids" like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and the likes. Instagram page DietSabya came up with a tongue-in-cheek Bollywood version of the New York Magazine cover showing the celebrity kids’ heads juxtaposed on baby torsos. The New York Magazine cover reads “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent."

The Bollywood version features Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here