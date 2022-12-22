Janhvi to Sara: Bollywood Version of NY Magazine's 'Nepo Baby' Cover is Viral on Instagram

The “nepo baby" debate is currently raging on the internet. While on Desi Twitter it’s a regular sight, this time it’s not Indians who have started the debate. A New York Magazine article on Hollywood’s “nepo babies" or people with one or both of their parents possessing significant privilege or connections is at the centre of the discussion. The article spoke about the cultural obsession with said group of people and traced the origin of the term back to a Twitter user tweeting about how they found out Euphoria’s Maude Apatow was a “nepotism baby".

When it comes to stars coming out of star families, Bollywood, of course, is not behind Hollywood in any way, especially with the recent crop of “star kids" like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and the likes. Instagram page DietSabya came up with a tongue-in-cheek Bollywood version of the New York Magazine cover showing the celebrity kids’ heads juxtaposed on baby torsos. The New York Magazine cover reads “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent."

The Bollywood version features Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

“Lmaooo. Our version of the @nymag cover ft our Bolly nepo babies . Redo the cover line in the captions below ☕️ (This is a joke. No one get upset pls)," the page wrote in their caption.

“There’s too many of them, we would need multiple covers and ain’t nobody got time for that!" one Instagram user commented. “‘She has her Mother’s eyes and KJo’ sorry had to be said," joked another.

“Plz replace shradda with alia .. how can u miss the flag bearer and his child aloo from this iconic picture [sic]," another user wrote. “Get ready for their ‘its not our fault our parents are actors’ comments [sic]," said another.

Speaking of which, Karan Johar does not shy away from expressing his love for Alia and sees no reason for people on the Internet to be negative about it. In an interview to Siddharth Kanan, he said, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart."

