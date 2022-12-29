Japan Man Who Spent Rs 12 Lakh to Transform into Dog Worried His Friends Would Find Him 'Weird'

A Japanese man was in the headlines for fulfilling his wildest dream to become a dog. He spent about two million yen (approximately Rs. 12 lakh) on creating a human-sized collie costume. However, at one point while fulfilling his dream, Toco was worried that his friends might find him weird. According to a report by Mirror, the Japanese man is identified to be Toco, a YouTuber by profession. Seemingly, Toco dreamed of becoming an animal since childhood. Now, he uses his customized dog outfit to fulfil his wildest fantasy.

Reportedly, Toco dons his dog costume a few times a month and regularly uploads videos of himself following the mannerisms of a pooch, be it how they eat, play, or train. While opening up about his fantasy, Toco told the portal that he rarely shared his fantasy with friends out of fear they might feel he is a weirdo. “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” he said. According to the YouTuber, he loves copying dogs as it makes him feel like a pet.

While imitating dogs, he finds activities involving his hands the most difficult. During the same interaction, Toco explained, “Since childhood, I have had this unspecific fantasy of becoming an animal. I wonder whether it was a desire for transformation.” If his social media updates are anything to go by, Toco has aptly learned how to roll over like a dog, their belly rubs, and the way they sit or lift their paws. Reportedly, he has also learned how to eat fake dog food as real pooches do.

Toco developed a Collie costume since the dog breed happens to be his favourite. He purchased the customised costume from Zeppet, which is reportedly a Japanese firm that creates models and sculptures for movies. It took the agency, a whopping 40 days to make the huge collie costume, as Toco consistently kept adding improvements to make it a perfect one.

A staff of the company revealed that the employees who worked on the costume first learned how to create a skeleton structure of the dog, and they spent hours studying it to create the costume.

