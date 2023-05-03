Japan To Russia, Countries That Pay Couples To Have Kids

With the rise in inflation, increased prices of products and commodities, along with the surge in the cost of living, it has become a challenge to raise children. To fight declining birth rates, the government in many countries is providing financial incentives for parents to have children. Generally, people will have kids if they believe their jobs are secure, the economy is robust and they have complete support to start a family. On the other hand, declining population growth may lead to economic downfall. To increase the population, some countries have adopted the policy of paying couples planning to give birth.

Japan

Witnessing the rise in the ageing population in Japan, the authorities in the country have started a new strategic method to increase the young population. According to a report published in Japan Times, the residents living in Japan are slowly losing interest in the concept of relationships and marriage. This has prompted the Japanese government to give a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh for every child that is born.

Russia

Russia too has adopted a similar policy to help increase the population in the country. What’s more, September 12 is considered to be a public holiday here, for couples planning to have kids. Once a kid is born in Russia, the family gets their own house and a car, accompanied by electronic goods for the child’s upbringing. When a second or third child is born, the mothers are handed an amount of Rs 7 lakh.

Romania

Europe’s Romania is another such country where couples are exempted from paying taxes if they have kids. On the contrary, couples who do not give birth to offspring are required to pay an additional tax of 20 per cent.

Belarus

This European country’s strategic method of increasing the population is by providing money for three years after the child is born. A sum of Rs 1.28 lakh is given to the parents of the kid as soon as they are born. Additionally, for every month for up to three years, the parents are also handed Rs 18,000 so that there is no shortage of baby supplies during their growing up years.

Finland

In 2013, the municipality of Lestijarvi in Finland started giving out baby bonus payments to couples. The day a child is born, the parents are given a handsome reward of Rs 7.86 lakh. This is because the population rate in Finland is slowly declining.

