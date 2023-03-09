It is not the first time Japanese content creator Mayo has let the world know about her love for Bollywood and dancing. This time she went all out to recreate the iconic dance on Tu Meri from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang! Partnering with a fellow content creator from Japan, the duo grooved to the rhythm of the upbeat song. In a clip now gaining traction on social media, Mayo and Kaketaku were dressed in ensembles similar to the Bollywood stars. Taking on the streets of Japan, the duo recreated their version of the song. They might not have had a number of background dancers or a grand production but their version was just as fun and peppy as the original one. To show the similarities between the two versions, they split the screen, with the original version playing on the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAKETAKU🕺 (@kaketaku85)

Social media users were impressed by the dance moves of the duo from Japan. Many remarked that they had a hard time differentiating between the original and their version of the video. Others expressed how amazing they found Mayo and Kaketaku’s dedication to their videos. An Instagram user wrote, “I have never seen exact dance sync but after watching your videos it’s just so mind-blowing. Love and respect from India.”

“At first, I couldn’t recognize which is the original. It’s very difficult to imitate Hrithik’s style. He is a really really good dancer. You too Kaketaku,” another user commented.

A comment read, “You guys rock. Each song is done with so much dedication, wow!”

This is not the first time Mayo and Kaketaku have come together to dance on a hit Bollywood track. Showing off all they have got, the duo performed on Main Tera Boyfriend from the movie Raabta. Mayo was seen donning a saree while Kaketaku wore a tailored suit during the clip. This time they also had background dancers joining in on the fun and making their version of the clip look even more similar to the original one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayo Japan (@mayojapan)

Mayo has gained a huge following on her YouTube channel for making videos about India. With over 2 million subscribers on her main channel, the content creator has shown her love for India on several occasions. She has also majored in Hindi and along with learning ballet is being trained in Odissi.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here