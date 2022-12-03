Japanese Official Helps Elderly Man Get off Train, Netizens Praise Act of Kindness

Sometimes a small gesture of kindness can sow seeds of a vast difference and this wholesome video of a Japanese railway official helping an elderly man has become proof of it. Japanese are known to be massive believers in respecting things, be it other people’s time or sentiments. The culture deep-rooted in respect and kindness for others often leaves the internet mighty impressed. One such instance that’s now going viral on social media, is a short clip of a Japanese railway official helping an elderly person to get off a metro train.

It would have been extremely difficult for the elderly person to deboard the train, who finds it difficult to even move with the help of a walker. To properly assist him, the officer lays down a thick sheet of a walking platform to close the gap between the train and the station. This enables the elderly person to safely walk out of the train without having to jump or make an extra effort. The bystanders also help and contribute by patiently letting the elderly person first get off the train before they enter or exit the public transport. Watch the viral clip here:

Within a day, the viral video managed to garner a whopping response from users with a total of more than thirty-four thousand likes and over one million views. A barrage of Twitterati also began heaping praises on Japanese culture, a user said, “Japan is the best place I’ve been to! People are so kind and polite!! Just the culture that makes me want to go back!”

Another committed, “Such kindness and respect. I wish we could all be this way.”

One more said, “The Japanese people have always been respectful of their elderly citizens.”

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “What an incredible society Japan has built.”

What do you think about this video?

