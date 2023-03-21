A Japanese start-up AERWINS Technologies has made a flying hoverbike, Xturismo, in the United States. Touted as the world’s first flying bike, Xturismo looks like something straight out of a film. A glimpse of this first-of-a-kind bike has been shared on Instagram by the handle entrepreneurs quote. As mentioned in their post, the co-chairperson of the Detroit Auto Show Thad Szott has tested this bike. According to him, the experience of riding this bike was smooth and exhilarating. Take a look at the bike here:

In the photo attached alongside the post, social media users see a driver testing this flying bike. Many users commented that it was not a bike but a big drone. Others said that it resembled the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a custom hover bike featured in Grand Theft Auto Online (an online game). Another opined that this was the future of the world and very soon, the traffic will be seen in the air and not on land. A user also commented that due to these new modes of transportation which can fly, soon there will be a problem of sky rage as well.

There are a lot of other charismatic features, making this bike a favourite among social media users. AERWINS Technologies has dedicated an official Instagram account to this bike named Xturismo. It has shared many clips regarding this bike which excited the users. Have a look at this clip:

The flying bike is operating comfortably in the tough surroundings of snow-capped mountains as well. Users loved it but one of them pointed out that the bike is just hovering at a low speed which can be a roadblock in its operations. A user also wrote that the sound created by its hovering will aggregate the noise pollution.

This clip has garnered more than 2,00,000 views.

