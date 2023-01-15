'Jaw-Dropping': TikToker's Wife Fakes Cancer in Exact Copy of 'The Fault in Our Stars'

John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ gained immense popularity among young adults and was made into a movie starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. For a time, the book and movie franchise remained a sensation on the internet. However, a TikToker’s ex-wife took matters a notch higher. The user who goes by @yayakampen said that her ex wife faked having terminal bone cancer in complete imitation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

Yaya and her ex wife got married shortly after they met because she was supposedly “dying" of cancer and had only a “few months" to live. “As I’m watching the movie I’m realising that almost identical to the story plot is my wife’s life," Yaya said. She then went on to read the book, having felt strange about the similarities. She had been in for a ride.

“Even the phrases you [John Green] used, she would use on the daily," Yaya said. She began the video with stating that Green’s work changed her life twice. That is certainly some way of changing one’s life with your artwork!

People were left jaw-dropped over the story. “I COULD NOT HAVE SEEN WHERE THIS WAS GOING. I thought she was going to accuse him of stealing her wife’s story for his book. LOL," one Twitter user wrote. “I thought it was going to be she discovered her wife inspired his book! " another said.

The way my mouth DROPPED OPEN pic.twitter.com/ei0IlIh36g— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 11, 2023

I thought it was going to be she discovered her wife inspired his book! — MA (@kaaawababy) January 12, 2023

Everyone knows if you're gonna lie to get out of a relationship, you never steal a scenario from a book written in the last five years. They're always turning that shit into movies— Dustin Parkes (@dustinparkes) January 12, 2023

respect 2 the pathological liars out there that come up with shit easily proven wrong with no plan to back up the lie— Nitwit (@xdarkxsteel) January 12, 2023

Can you imagine the fake cancer wife when she found out her wife was watching the movie? pic.twitter.com/PNhoYMZWAm— Sauvignon Black (@barb_sl) January 11, 2023

Well, that’s a plot twist if there ever was one.

