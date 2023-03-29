Jay-Z's Net Worth Reaches Whopping $2.5 Billion, Warren Buffett's Past Comments on the Rapper Resurface

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once predicted that young people would turn to Jay-Z for financial guidance, and it seems he was right on the money.

Buffett made the prediction during a past interview with the OG rapper.

As per the latest Forbes estimates, the rapper’s net worth has now reached a whopping $2.5 billion. He is now the 1,205th richest person in the world, according to its Real-Time Billionaires ranking.

Jay-Z’s success in becoming the first billionaire rapper in the world is said to be a result of his wise business decisions, including investments in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac, as well as properties in New York and LA.

His entertainment firm, Roc Nation, has also contributed to his fortune, along with the sale of the streaming service Tidal and various investments in businesses like Uber.

In an old Forbes interview, Jay-Z compared his approach to his music career with Warren Buffett’s strategy of investing only in businesses he knows rather than what is most popular.

“Music is like stocks. There’s the hot thing of the moment. People tend to make emotional decisions based on that. They don’t stick with what they know, you know…" Jay-Z told Forbes at the time.

It was at this event; Buffett foresaw that young people would soon turn to Jay-Z for financial guidance.

“Jay is teaching in a lot bigger classroom than I’ll ever teach in. For a young person growing up he’s the guy to learn from," he said.

And it seems to have paid off, with his diversified and sprawling empire earning him a spot as the 1,205th richest person in the world according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires ranking.

So, whether it’s music or money, it seems like Jay-Z knows how to mix it up just right.

