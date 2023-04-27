CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jeff Bezos' Coachella Shirt Breaks The Internet, Can You Guess The Price?

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 14:03 IST

Delhi, India

Jeff Bezos' cheap shirt at Coachella was the centre of attention. (credits: Reddit/u/iliketurkeys1)

A Reddit user discovered Jeff Bezos’ Coachella shirt on Amazon and posted about it, receiving mixed reactions from other users.

Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, is known for his lavish lifestyle and high-end fashion choices. A recent sighting of Bezos at the popular music festival, Coachella, has sparked interest among social media users. The tech billionaire was seen wearing a simple and affordable Rs 980 ($12) butterfly shirt from his own company, Amazon.

A Reddit user discovered the shirt on the site and posted about it, receiving mixed reactions. While some praised Bezos for his humble and down to earth approach, others were doubtful about the authenticity of the shirt, questioning whether it was a copy of an expensive outfit.

Comment by u/MrPootie from discussion Jeff Bezos at Coachella in pics

Jeff Bezos attended Coachella with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, accompanied by Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. They were seen enjoying rapper Bad Bunny’s performance.

This man expressed interest in buying the same shirt, “I am tempted to get the Jeff Bezos Coachella shirt.”

While another commented on how Jeff Bezos’ appearance was a vibe, “Mr Bezos at Coachella is a vibe. Bass be dropping.”

“That blue butterfly button down Jeff Bezos wore at Coachella is tough nice shirt,” read a comment.

Bezos’ choice to wear an affordable shirt to a high profile event showcases his ability to balance his wealth and success with simplicity and practicality.

According to TMZ, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived at the VIP entrance of Coachella in a private SUV and were then guided to the main stage through a secret back route.

This year’s Coachella was graced by a unique mix of musicians including Charli XCX, Labrinth, Kid Laroi, Bad Bunny, and Blink-182. Along with Jai Paul, Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker.

India’s Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival. While Blackpink became first K-Pop group to perform on the main stage of the event.

