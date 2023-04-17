Jeffrey Dampier, The $20 Million Lottery Winner, Who Was Murdered By His Sister-In-Law

Greed has been a motive for murder since the time of kings and to this day people kill for money. A man named Jeffrey Dampier became the victim of a heinous murder after winning a lottery worth $20 million in 1996. The murderers were one of his sister-in-law and her lover.

Dampier was a resident of West Side, Chicago, US and worked as a security guard. He used to take part in lottery games and finally won in the 1996 Illinois State Lottery, which was worth $20 million. After winning, he divorced his first wife and split the winnings 50-50. He then married another woman called Crystal Jackson about two years later. He then moved to Tampa Bay, Florida, with her and opened a gourmet popcorn store.

Dampier used his money smartly. While he invested some of it and opened a popcorn store, the rest of it was used to cater to Crystal’s family which included one of her sisters named Victoria Jackson. Over time, Dampier and Victoria grew closer and started having an affair. However, it was unknown to the former that Victoria had been dating another man named Nathaniel Jackson.

A few years later, on July 26, 2005, Victoria narrated the story of how she and her lover Nathaniel plotted Dampier’s murder. Nathaniel had always had an eye on Dampier’s money and wanted it all for himself. He asked Victoria for help. She called the former lottery winner to her apartment on the pretext of having car problems and he showed up to help. But as soon as he arrived, Nathaniel put him in a van at gunpoint.

While Victoria drove the van, Nathaniel stroked Dampier several times with his shotgun, demanding cash from him. When Dampier refused to cooperate, Nathaniel switched seats with Victoria and asked her to convince him. But Dampier did not seem to budge from his decision to not reveal anything.

Nathaniel then ordered Victoria to shoot Dampier and threatened to kill her if she didn’t. Victoria complied and shot Dampier, killing him. The duo then abandoned the van in the middle of a deserted road and left Dampier’s body inside. Soon after, the police discovered the body and Nathaniel and Victoria were arrested a few days later.

