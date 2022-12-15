Jennifer Coolidge's 'These Gays' Line From 'White Lotus' Has Become a Meme on Twitter

The second season of White Lotus has come to an end and it turned out to be very well-written, and packed with impressive performances. Amid all of these talented people, it was Jennifer Coolidge who stole the show by her dialogues. Her line “these gays, they’re trying to murder me," is going viral on social media and has become the centre of all memes. Everyone on social media platforms can be seen sharing the video with hilarious captions.

“Please! These gays…they’re trying to murder me!" is the best line of dialogue on tv this year, wrote Spencer

Althouse on his Twitter handle as he shared the video. “These gays, they’re trying to murder me," A meme is born unto us this evening. #TheWhiteLotus" wrote another user.

Here is a look at a few posts:

jennifer coolidge we will get you your emmy at all cost! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/KZG2pdzLoD— out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) December 12, 2022

“Please! These gays…they’re trying to murder me!” is the best line of dialogue on tv this year.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/kkXRDTumWp— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022

“These gays, they’re trying to murder me!” A meme is born unto us this evening. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/nkt3TdYhJT— Nikki Davis (@halliwax) December 12, 2022

please these gays they're trying to murder me pic.twitter.com/QnJwJxTbY5— Christopher Rosa (@chrisrosa92) December 12, 2022

as soon as i heard “these gays, they’re trying to murder me” i immediately knew twitter was gonna go bananas with it— (ho)us(e) (@brycegibby) December 12, 2022

The doors for the luxurious White Lotus hotel opened for the quirkiest yet some of the richest guests again. But unlike season 1 where the week-long holiday took place on the shores of a lavish hotel in Hawaii, this time the doors opened for The White Lotus hotel in Sicily. Creator Mike White returned with yet another season filled with overprivileged individuals who double up as his puppets to tell yet another whodunit tale with a serving of humour.

The new season, which wasn’t originally planned by Mike White while making the first season, emerges as a standalone tale with only two people connecting it with the Hawaiian tale — Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). Shown as frequent guests at the White Lotus hotels, Tanya and Greg are now married and their marriage is not as steady as Tanya would have expected. While she is one breakdown away from losing her mind, she thankfully has a young and empathetic assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) who is helping her keep everything together.

