Jharkhand Family Throws Grand Birthday Bash For Pet Dog With 350 Guests

Considered as man’s best friend, dogs often become a part of the family they are brought into. Showcasing this strong dog-human bond, a video has gone viral that shows a family from Jharkhand celebrating their pet dog’s birthday with great pomp and gaiety. Uploaded on Twitter, the clip shows the pet dog surrounded by a number of guests at his birthday party.

The pet, held in its owner’s arms, can be seen donning a birthday outfit as guests shower it with love and give presents. The celebrations also include a grand birthday cake on which photos of the pooch made of icing can be seen. The video amassed more than 2 lakh views on Twitter and elicited delightful responses from users.

“For pet parents they are like their own kids. Something which people who don't have pets don't understand,” a person wrote.

For pet parents they r like their own kids. Something which ppl who don't have pets don't understand.— Sharad Goswami (@sharadgoswamis) December 1, 2022

Another called the dog “lucky”.

Lucky doggy🙃🙃🙃🙃— Eleena Biswas (@EleenaBiswas) December 1, 2022

According to Indiatimes, the video is from Dhanbad, Jharkhand where a grand birthday party was thrown for the pet dog named Aksar. It wasn’t an ordinary party as over 350 people were invited to celebrate Aksar’s birthday.

The pet’s parents, Sumitra Kumari and Sandeep Kumari extended printed invitations to all their relatives from across the country and ensured that the occasion is made special for Aksar. Guests flocked to the party from neighbouring villages and some even travelled all the way from Sripur in West Bengal to Dhanbad.

Aksar was treated to not just the scrumptious cake but a number of presents, which included three gold bracelets. Aksar’s parents did not hesitate to display their love for their pet as they held a cake-cutting ceremony and also performed an aarti. Notably, the birthday outfit that Aksar is seen wearing in the video cost Rs 4,500, according to the report.

If you think this was extravagant then a similar birthday celebration party was held for a pet dog in Karnataka’s Tukkanatti village. The Labrador named Krish’s parents organised a party with more than 4,000 people in attendance and a 100 kg cake for the celebration.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here