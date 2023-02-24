Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacle at the box office with his mega-blockbuster, Pathaan. The spy thriller broke all the box office records to become the highest-grosser Hindi film ever. The film part of the YashRaj Films’ spy unaversive also features a cameo by none other than ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan. The audience loved the union of Pathaan and Tiger on screen. Now, ‘Pathaan met Tiger’ once again but this time with a unique musical mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger. A viral video shows, a Rubab and a Sarangi player creating a soothing medley using traditional instruments that will leave you enchanted.

The now-viral video was posted by Adnan Manzoor, a Rubab player, while his friend Nabeel Khan plays the Sarangi. The clip begins with the music of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and is mixed seamlessly with the Mashallah song. Manzoor tweeted, “When Pathaan meets Tiger.”

Check out the amazing musical creation here-

Users were definitely enthralled by the mashup and bombarded the comment section. The video caught the attention of Shootout at Lokhandwala director, Sanjay Gupta who wrote, “How talented are these guys.”

How talented are these guys… https://t.co/PZBJccYXhi— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 23, 2023

One user wrote, “What a lovely rendition !”

What a lovely rendition !! ❤️ https://t.co/boYY9FXcTb— Chhaya Pachauli (@ChhayaPachauli) February 23, 2023

A user reacted with fire emoticons and commented, “Tiger part is just lit.”

TIGER PART IS JUST LIT 🔥🔥— KIA (@8th22) February 22, 2023

An individual wrote, “There’s something about Indian classical music. Everything sounds better.”

TIGER PART IS JUST LIT 🔥🔥— KIA (@8th22) February 22, 2023

One more user lauded their efforts and tweeted, “Long way to go. Totally loving it.”

Long way to go. Totally loving it. 👍— Usama Rehman, Ph.D. (@UsamaR11) February 23, 2023

A user urged appreciated the use of Rubab and Sarangi musical instruments and wrote, “How did we miss these divine sounds of instruments in music these days? Bollywood, please return us to those good music days from the 20th century.”

How we miss these divine sounds of instruments in music these days. #Bollywood please return us those good music days from the 20th century.@VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @arrahman @Shankar_Live https://t.co/orjmm9xLIl— Roshni Agarwal Bawari (@RoshniiAgarwal) February 23, 2023

Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan is crooned by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Sheykhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani. While Wajid Khan and Shreya Ghoshal crooned the Mashallah song, from the movie Ek Tha Tiger.

The release of Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s song has gripped audiences worldwide. Previously, social media sensation and musician Yashraj Mukhate remixed the Pathaan song with ‘Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat’ from Tiger Zinda Hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

The mashup caught the attention of composer Vishal Dadlani who expressed a wish to collaborate with Yashraj Mukhate.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here