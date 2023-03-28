As the weather heats up, people have begun to notice juice vendors setting up shops in various locations like railway stations, bus stands, and roadsides. While some vendors sell sugarcane juice and lemon juice, others offer a variety of cold drinks such as Mojito and Aampanna. Burdwan city is no exception, as numerous juice stalls have popped up to quench people’s thirst. This summer, however, a unique juice shop has grabbed everyone’s attention - the ‘Jobless Juicewala’!

The name ‘Jobless Juicewala’ has piqued the interest of both locals and visitors outside the city. Many curious passersby stop by to try the juices offered by the unique shop and end up enjoying the taste as well. The shop offers a range of drinks, including Mojitos, masala sodas, masala cold drinks, and mango juice. The prices are affordable, with Mojitos priced at Rs. 40 and mango juice and masala soda priced at Rs. 30. The shop is open all week from 9 am to 9 pm, and can be found at Ghordourchatti near Burdwan Police Line.

People are naturally curious about why the newly opened juice shop is named ‘Jobless Juicewala’. When News18 interviewed the owners of the juice shop, Abhijit Guha and Apu Sarkar, they shared that they had been close friends since childhood and had worked in private organizations for over fourteen years before being laid off due to the recession a month ago. Instead of searching for new jobs, they decided to start a juice business and gave it the name ‘Jobless Juicewala’ to reflect their current employment status.

The shop offers a range of affordable drinks such as mojitos, mango juice, and masala soda. The owners aim to expand their business and receive positive feedback from customers rather than just trying to go viral. They are currently supporting their families with the income from the shop.

