Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin Turn 'Besties' in These AI-Generated Images Amid Ukraine Tension

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 11:43 IST

AI brings Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin together. (Created using AI image generators)

US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin as 'besties'? These AI images have made it possible.

Artificial Intelligence has become a contentious subject on social media, with global concern mounting over whether or not chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Microsoft’s Bing might render many jobs obsolete. In good hands, though, the problem-solving abilities of AI could be significant. Though the possibility is scant in real life, we created a series of images using AI, bringing together world leaders who are at loggerheads with each other over the war in Ukraine: US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

AI Brings Biden and Putin Together

Imagine a world where Biden and Putin were just a couple o’ old pals whipping up a dish together, wearing aprons and merrily putting some dishes together in a kitchen.

Imagine that the story moves along, and once Putin and Biden are tired of cooking together, they go to the beach and build some sand castles. Here’s a collage of them having some fun at the beach together.

And now, once all the sand castle-building is done, here’s a collage of Biden and Putin riding off into the sunset, hand in hand. The collage is complete with the setting sun and the glittering water in the background.

In reality, of course, the situation between Russia and the US continues to be tense. On March 19, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine. Biden has called the warrant justified and said that Putin has clearly committed war crimes.

Biden, ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, told a crowd in Warsaw, “He [Putin] thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear."

Meanwhile, Russia and China have reaffirmed their friendship as the West moved to buttress Ukraine, with nearly $16 billion in financial aid and faster delivery of battle tanks. Xi Jinping recently visited Moscow and the two leaders claimed that the relations between the two countries are currently the best they’ve ever been.

