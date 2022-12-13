'Joe Wilson' on Twitter Has Message for Pakistan Fans Targetting Him for Saud Shakeel's Dismissal

Was Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel caught cleanly by England wicketkeeper Ollie Pope? A question that many disgruntled cricket fans in Pakistan asked after Babar Azam’s side lost the second Test and subsequently the series 2-0 to the visiting England on Monday. Given a target of 355 runs to achieve to level the series, Pakistan’s Shakeel fought the long battle in his 213-ball 94 when the attendees at the Multan Cricket Stadium went dead quiet.

Shakeel tried to guide pacer Mark Wood’s delivery down the legside only to watch the keeper Pope grab the ball with both hands. On-field umpire Aleem Dar’s soft signal was out but the decision was sent upstairs. Television umpire Joel Wilson of the West Indies looked at the replays from different angles for several minutes before upholding Dar’s original decision.

Shakeel (94) departed when Pakistan’s score was 291-7 and as it turned out, the home team folded soon as aggressive England took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match Test series.

Joel Wilson, the TV umpire, instantly became the “villain" on cricket Twitter as Pakistan fans expressed their disagreement with the umpire’s decision through the choicest memes.

However, there was a tiny problem.

Many assumed that “Joe" Wilson was the real culprit behind Pakistan’s Test defeat and not the actual umpire, you know, “Joel."

Abuses were hurled at the wrong man and a Twitter user with the username “Joe Wilson" issued a PSA.

“Just to confirm, I didn’t give the decision to dismiss Saud Shakeel (Joel not Joe)," wrote the Twitter user.

Just to confirm, I didn’t give the decision to dismiss Saud Shakeel (Joel not Joe) #PAKvENG— Joe Wilson (@JoeWilsonwords) December 12, 2022

But it was too late and the damage had already been done.

Joe Wilson looking at the soft signal 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAxc5gKP8X— Ahsan (@ahsanzawar) December 12, 2022

Joe Wilson reminds me of David shepherd from 1999 WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6vkCbFPNuR— Faizan Khan (@Faizankhaan91) December 12, 2022

Me to Joe Wilson: pic.twitter.com/K6KVf1nWZa— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 12, 2022

Captain Ben Stokes backed Pope’s catch after the impressive series win on Pakistan turf.

Also Read: ‘You See a Lot of Lot of Those Decisions’: Ben Stokes Backs Ollie Pope’s Catch in England’s Thrilling Win

“You see a lot of lot of those decisions and those type of catches in cricket,” Stokes said. “It went our way, but I’ve been involved in a few decisions where stuff like that has gone against us, but you can’t change that.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here