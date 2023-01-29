John Abraham Trends on Twitter As Fans Praise His Role as 'Jim' in 'Pathaan'

‘Pathaan’ brought the whole nation together as the atmosphere was no less than festive upon Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already become the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema with 8000 screens playing the film worldwide and additional late night shows being added to meet public demand. While SRK’s magic is being evidently seen in the theatres, now actor John Abraham is also garnering praise on social media.

The actor went trending on micro-blogging site Twitter. While many felt the actor is underrated, many praised him for his role as “Jim."

“One of best Action movies of John Abraham according to me! The action sequences of the movie were hell good! Always believed it could have grown like John Wick franchise from India!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “#Pathaan is easily my movie of the year. If you love big brassy action and one-liners galore, Pathaan will enthral you like few others have. (Don’t even start me on the dance numbers.) Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are dynamite."

Here are a few reactions:

I watched Pathaan only for John Abraham lmao— anu-shree (@anushree_dhawan) January 29, 2023

An action film is as good as it’s antagonist, John Abraham bringing back suave villainy. After Arjun Rampal as Mukesh Mehra, Jim really is a delicious combination of charm and evil hotness! #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/ZvRln5Sqfs— Shamz 🌤 (@shamzz85) January 28, 2023

Went to watch Pathaan for Shahrukh and boycott gang but came back as a John Abraham fan♥️Loved him💖#Pathaan #PathaanCollection #PathaanMovie #Pathaan300crWorldwide — Anugya Singh (@Anugya2401) January 28, 2023

Pathan✅Story was nothing too crazy, basic bollywood mafia terrorist movie. Enjoyed the action scenes for the most part with some hit and miss. Few shots had great camera angle cinematography. Antagonist and Ending was low-key better than I expected. John Abraham👌. Overall 7/10 pic.twitter.com/jj792GNzjK— Remu (CEO of Rem) (@Remuru44) January 29, 2023

This is the JOHN ABRAHAM as JIM appreciation tweet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ohUbpD0ZKR— FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) January 26, 2023

What a BGM and entry John Abraham you killed it man pic.twitter.com/j9Qhz8aDWw— HRITHIK FAN P2 (@HRFANP2) January 28, 2023

Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, is all set to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day. The early estimates suggest that the film is likely to break the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the all India opening of Pathaan is looking to fall in the range of Rs 52.00 to 54.00 crore, though the final figures can be higher, depending on where the single screens land from the mass belts.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik tweeted, “25th Jan 2023 is Celebration Day for beloved Mumbai film industry… good days are here again… blockbuster Pathan will cross 50cr today and teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shows another blockbuster on its way . Cheers @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan. It’s party time for Bollywood."

