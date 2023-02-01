CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jonas Brothers' New Album is Called 'The Album' and Twitter Thinks it's 'Giving Nothing'
2-MIN READ

Jonas Brothers' New Album is Called 'The Album' and Twitter Thinks it's 'Giving Nothing'

Other

The Album: Jonas Brothers' new album title attracts trolls on Twitter

The Album: Jonas Brothers' new album title attracts trolls on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jonas Brothers made announcement of their new album called 'The Album' on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30. However, the title didn’t go well with the internet users who called them lazy.

Jonas Brothers appeared in Los Angeles to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30. The sibling trio, including Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, made an announcement to please the crowd of fans who gathered to celebrate their honour. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5.” Nick revealed. However, the title didn’t sit well with the internet users who felt that it is ‘giving nothing’.

The trolling began in no time as people started slamming them for a lazy title. “Can men start making an effort in the music industry? Women are carrying,” said a user while another one quipped, “I love the thought they took into coming up with the title.” Another sarcastic comment read, “And my book is called ‘The Book’."

BLINKS also called out Jonas Brothers for copying the title from BLACKPINK’s debut studio album. “they think they blackpink,” wrote a fan of the K-pop girl band. Netizens kept lambasting them for the replica as one of them exclaimed, “Blackpink really is the blueprint.” ‘The Album’ release was the South Korean girl gang’s first full-length work since its debut in 2016.

The Jonas Brothers ‘The Album’ will be accompanied by a tour. It will mark the release of the sixth studio album of The Jonas Brothers and will follow the band’s grand comeback album ‘Happiness Begins’ which was released in 2019. In the four years since Nick and Joe have worked on their respective solo projects without breaking their band’s foundation again. In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie made her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

