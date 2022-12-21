Jordan Man Reunites With 'Dead' Mother after 44 Years, Thanks to Facebook Page

You would agree that social media has become an integral part of all of our lives. We use it to stay in touch with our friends and relatives, to catch up on current events, and also to entertain ourselves. We have often come across stories of people finding their long-lost someone after years through social media. And, one such incident has yet again bagged headlines. This time, social media played a pivotal role in reconnecting a mother and son, who were separated 44 years ago.

According to Pubity, Wissam Mohamed was born in Jordan to an Egyptian mother and Jordanian father, who were going through a divorce. Just two weeks after his birth, Mohamed got sick, and his father decided to tell his then-Egyptian wife that the baby had died in the hospital. Once the divorce got final, Mohamed’s mother returned to Cairo assuming her child was dead.

In an interview with CBS news, Mohamed shared that for decades he lived knowing very little about his mother and thinking she might be dead. But, around four years ago, when his lawyers were not able to locate her death certificate, Mohamed came to believe that she might still be alive. A couple of times Mohamed even travelled to Egypt, hoping to find her, but returned disappointed.

One of Mohamed's aunts in Jordan found some old photos of his mother, which set about a chain of events that led to this heartwarming reunion. The 44-year-old shared that his aunt posted the images on social media, following which one of her friends reached out to an Egypt-based Facebook group titled, “Missing Children".

The founder of the page Rami el-Gebali, who is an engineer by profession, wrote a post explaining how Mohamed was looking for his mother and accompanied it with a photo of her son. The post was shared online on December 6. And, within 24 hours, Mohamed's mother was located. Mohamed flew to Cairo to meet her and the reunion has left everyone in tears.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here